Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.76 ($45.60).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

