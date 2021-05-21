MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $68.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26. MetLife has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

