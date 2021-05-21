Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $4,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAY stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $300,310.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Insiders sold 119,275 shares of company stock worth $5,272,620 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

