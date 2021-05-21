Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,431 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,501,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,424 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after acquiring an additional 806,709 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 9,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $390,132.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,612,647.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,309 shares of company stock worth $1,825,214 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

