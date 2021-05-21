Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $223,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Accenture by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Accenture by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $283.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.95 and a 200 day moving average of $262.05. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $191.13 and a twelve month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

