Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.06.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $80,833.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 807,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 74,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.