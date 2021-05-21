$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.56. Textron posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 376.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. Textron has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after buying an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,334,000 after buying an additional 258,583 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,082,000 after buying an additional 232,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after buying an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Textron by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after buying an additional 545,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

