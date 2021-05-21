Needham & Company LLC Increases Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target to $62.00

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.14% from the stock’s previous close.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.87.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 177,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $8,329,136.40. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $391,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,537 shares of company stock worth $12,850,884 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 469.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

