Barclays Increases KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $30.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.04.

Shares of KEY opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 219,768 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in KeyCorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in KeyCorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

