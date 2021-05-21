LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective points to a potential upside of 227.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 4D pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get 4D pharma alerts:

LBPS opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06. 4D pharma has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in 4D pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of 4D pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the first quarter worth $1,752,000.

4D pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.