LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective points to a potential upside of 227.11% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 4D pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
LBPS opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06. 4D pharma has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $15.50.
4D pharma Company Profile
4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.
