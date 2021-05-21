Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $848,000 Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after buying an additional 1,123,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $61,911,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,861,000 after buying an additional 442,622 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $36,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

NYSE RL opened at $121.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $1.10. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

RL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.