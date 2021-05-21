Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of TAP opened at $56.49 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

