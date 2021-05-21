Commerce Bank Raises Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE DTE opened at $140.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $145.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day moving average is $127.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other news, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.