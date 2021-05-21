Commerce Bank Acquires 372 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,909,716,000 after buying an additional 125,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $601,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,958,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.57.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $439.75 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.06 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.