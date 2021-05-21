Commerce Bank Sells 604 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

PEG opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

