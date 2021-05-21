Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) PT Raised to $21.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hookipa Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 40,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $589,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 696,903 shares of company stock worth $9,038,563. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

