George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.93

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.93 and last traded at $95.81, with a volume of 2551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WNGRF shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. George Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

