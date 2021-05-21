Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $15.14. Approximately 183,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,325,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

