Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price traded down 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.81. 19,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 528,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

