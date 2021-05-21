Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Up 4.3%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.06 and last traded at $32.04. 31,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,161,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $208,976.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,998.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,775 shares of company stock worth $3,772,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 643,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

