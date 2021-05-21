Thomas A. Thomas Sells 53,750 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $997,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,210,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,583,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas A. Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Switch alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWCH. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist started coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 870,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 183,089 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Switch by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Switch by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.