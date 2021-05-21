Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $125.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 64.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AYX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.58.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.93. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -281.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $764,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,867,102. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Alteryx by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Alteryx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.