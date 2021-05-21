Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

