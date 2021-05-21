Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on May 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Analyst Recommendations for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.