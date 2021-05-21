GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of EAF stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAF. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 54.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.