Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Sells $322,369.80 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Qorvo stock opened at $177.72 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.07 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.80.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.