Insider Selling: The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Director Sells 6,750 Shares of Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HAIN stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.62 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,242,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,777,000 after acquiring an additional 242,324 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,873,000 after buying an additional 625,889 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,958,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,389,000 after buying an additional 111,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,652,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 950,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after buying an additional 190,774 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

