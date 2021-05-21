Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,354.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,934,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,648,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

