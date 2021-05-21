L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,707,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,747,000 after buying an additional 369,299 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE LHX opened at $216.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.