Commerce Bank Buys 215 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $502.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.61. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

