Commerce Bank Reduces Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.09% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,227,000 after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $100,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,422,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 670,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,829,000 after buying an additional 83,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,203,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,327.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,257 shares of company stock worth $5,387,496 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.42.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

