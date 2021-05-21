Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $171.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

