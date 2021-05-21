Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

