iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 154,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

