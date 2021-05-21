Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,136 Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTEC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF alerts:

NASDAQ BTEC opened at $54.45 on Friday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.