Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,759 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

EXK stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.97.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

