Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 28,042.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 28,042 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,440,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of SLY stock opened at $95.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

