CMC Financial Group Sells 1,469 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CMC Financial Group lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.2% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

