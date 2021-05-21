BCS Wealth Management Buys 43 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,540,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 18,435 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $5,221,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $246.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.89 and its 200-day moving average is $232.04. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $176.60 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.