$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. KemPharm posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.40).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMPH shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of KemPharm in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun acquired 10,000 shares of KemPharm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth $1,956,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

KemPharm stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.10. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

