Wells Fargo & Company Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $36.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Devon Energy stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,383 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 121,624 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

