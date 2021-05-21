Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) to Sell

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VVNT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.79 and a beta of 0.41. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $332.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

