Chardan Capital Cuts Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $51.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 172.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IOVA. Truist initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

