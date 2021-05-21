Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RGA. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE RGA opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $66.99 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.26 and its 200 day moving average is $120.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 558.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 300.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 49,413 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.