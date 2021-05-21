BTIG Research Increases Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to $40.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $31.26.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Inovalon by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242,492 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Inovalon by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Inovalon by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

