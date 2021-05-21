Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys Shares of 6,000 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

