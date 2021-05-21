Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires Shares of 8,900 Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $13,108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after acquiring an additional 420,352 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $8,383,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1,417.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 180,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 816,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,487,000 after buying an additional 142,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Getty Realty stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

About Getty Realty

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.