Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 47,409 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $4,770,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $33.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRI. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

