Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $388,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OHI. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

NYSE:OHI opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.39 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

