Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

