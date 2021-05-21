Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC increased its position in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in UGI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in UGI by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UGI opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

